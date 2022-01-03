Goa: 66 of 2,000 people on board Cordelia cruise ship test Covid positive
- Country:
- India
As many as 66 of the over 2,000 people on board the Cordelia cruise ship, which came to the coastal state from Mumbai, have tested Covid positive, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday.
The cruise liner, where the NCB busted a high-profile rave party in October last year, was carrying hordes of New Year revelers.
A medical team in PPE kits came on board to conduct RT-PCR tests of the passengers and crew members.
Officials had instructed that no one should disembark from the ship before the result of the RT-PCR test was declared.
The liner is anchored close to Mormugao Port cruise terminal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cordelia
- Vishwajit Rane
- New Year
- Mumbai
- Mormugao Port
- RT-PCR
- Covid
ALSO READ
With PLI schemes & global demand recovery, India exports likely to fly high in New Year
Residents panic as suspected chemical powder from refinery falls on their food in Mumbai
10-man Mumbai City FC suffer shock defeat to Kerala Blasters
Mumbai: Driver booked as car overturns at Aksa beach, killing 1, injuring 6
Mumbai: One dead, 6 injured in car accident