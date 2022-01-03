Left Menu

Goa: 66 of 2,000 people on board Cordelia cruise ship test Covid positive

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 03-01-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 16:49 IST
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane Image Credit: ANI
As many as 66 of the over 2,000 people on board the Cordelia cruise ship, which came to the coastal state from Mumbai, have tested Covid positive, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday.

The cruise liner, where the NCB busted a high-profile rave party in October last year, was carrying hordes of New Year revelers.

A medical team in PPE kits came on board to conduct RT-PCR tests of the passengers and crew members.

Officials had instructed that no one should disembark from the ship before the result of the RT-PCR test was declared.

The liner is anchored close to Mormugao Port cruise terminal.

