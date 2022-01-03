Scheme of arrangement: Sebi provides clarity on NOC submission from banks, DTs

Sebi on Monday provided clarity on the timing of submission of No Objection Certificate (NOC) from banks and financial institutions in respect of draft schemes pertaining to mergers and demergers filed by listed companies with the stock exchanges.

Under the rules, listed entities desirous of undertaking a scheme of arrangement are required to submit certain documents to the exchanges.

Listed entities are required to submit the NOC from the lending scheduled commercial banks/ financial institutions/ Debenture Trustees (DTs).

In a circular, Sebi clarified that the NOC from commercial banks/ financial institutions/ DTs shall be submitted before the receipt of the no objection letter from the stock exchange.

There are certain requirements that need to be fulfilled before the scheme of arrangement is submitted for sanction by the National Company Law Tribunal.

This includes that listed entities choose one of the stock exchanges having nationwide trading terminals as the designated stock exchange to coordinate with Sebi.

Scheme of arrangement is a court-approved agreement between a company and its shareholders or creditors.

