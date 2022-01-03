Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki exports over 2 lakh units in 2021; highest ever in a calendar year

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it shipped over two lakh vehicles in 2021, its highest ever in a calendar year, to various markets across the globe.The company exported 2,05,450 vehicles in 2021, the countrys largest carmaker said in a statement.This is the highest ever export figure in any calendar year by the company, it added.This milestone reflects the confidence of customers around the world in the quality, technology, reliability, performance and cost effectiveness of our cars.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 18:30 IST
Maruti Suzuki exports over 2 lakh units in 2021; highest ever in a calendar year
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Maruti_Corp)
Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it shipped over two lakh vehicles in 2021, its highest ever in a calendar year, to various markets across the globe.

The company exported 2,05,450 vehicles in 2021, the country's largest carmaker said in a statement.

This is the highest ever export figure in any calendar year by the company, it added.

''This milestone reflects the confidence of customers around the world in the quality, technology, reliability, performance and cost effectiveness of our cars. We thank our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation and their distributors across global markets for their reach and support, especially in such challenging times,'' Maruti Suzuki India MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa stated.

The company stands committed to live upto the trust placed by global customers and will continue to delight them, he added.

The company currently exports around 15 models, including the most recent additions Jimny, Suzuki's compact off-roader and the all-new Celerio.

The top five export models in 2021 were Baleno, Dzire, Swift, S-Presso and Brezza.

Maruti Suzuki started exporting its vehicles in 1986-87 with the first large consignment to Hungary.

Currently, the company exports to over 100 countries, globally. Till date, the automaker has exported over 21.85 lakh units.

Maruti Suzuki's vehicles are popular with global customers across Latin America, ASEAN, Africa, Middle East and neighbouring regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

