SPMCIL pays Rs 240.41 crore dividend to government

Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) has paid Rs 240.41 crore dividend to the Government of India for the financial year 2020-21, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 19:41 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with SPMCIL officials. (photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) has paid Rs 240.41 crore dividend to the Government of India for the financial year 2020-21, the Finance Ministry said on Monday. Chairman and Managing Director of SPMCIL Tripti P Ghosh presented the dividend cheque to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

SPMCIL has achieved the targets in the production of bank notes, coins, security paper, passports, security inks and other security products during 2020-21. SPMCIL has produced 8,288 million pieces of the Bank Notes, 2,757 million pieces of circulating coins, 6,870 Metric Ton (MT) Security Paper, 600.42 Metric Ton (MT) of security inks in 2020-21. During the year 2020-21, the revenue from operations of SPMCIL, a miniratna central public sector enterprise, stood at Rs 4,712.57 crore. The company's profit before tax stood at Rs 789.74 crore.

SPMCIL is wholly owned by the Government of India under the administrative control of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

