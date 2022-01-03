Maruti Suzuki reports 2 pc production dip in Dec

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) witnessed a 2 per cent drop in production last month.

In a regulatory filing, the auto major reported a total production of 1,52,029 units in December 2021 as compared to 1,55,127 units in the year-ago period.

MSI said the total passenger vehicle production stood at 1,48,767 units last month, against 1,53,475 units in December 2020.

Production of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso models stood at 19,396 units last month as compared to 27,772 units a year ago.

Similarly, manufacturing of compact cars, comprising WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, and Dzire, increased to 86,694 units from 85,103 units earlier, MSI said.

Production of utility vehicles -- Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and XL6 -- also increased to 31,794 units last month from 28,006 units in the corresponding month of 2020.

The company reported a drop in the production of its Eeco van at 9,045 units last month compared to 11,219 units in December 2020.

MSI said production of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 3,262 units last month, as against 1,652 units in December 2020.

