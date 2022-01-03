Hindustan Zinc Q3 integrated metal production rises 11 pc
- Country:
- India
Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Monday reported an 11 per cent rise in integrated metal production at 2,61,000 tonnes in the third quarter of this fiscal, supported by better plant and mined metal availability and improved operating parameters.
The company's integrated metal production stood at 2,35,000 tonnes in the year-ago period, HZL said in a filing to BSE.
Integrated zinc production was at 214,000 tonnes, up 17 per cent as compared to Q3 FY'21.
Refined lead production was at 47,000 tonnes in the third quarter of FY'22, down 10 per cent as compared to the year-ago period.
Mined metal production rose 3 per cent to 2,52,000 tonnes on account of higher ore production at Sindesar Khurd and Zawar mines and higher feed grade at Rampura Agucha, supported by improvement in recovery, partly offset by lower ore metal grade, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FY'22
- Hindustan Zinc Ltd
- Vedanta
- Rampura Agucha
- Zawar
- Sindesar Khurd
ALSO READ
Vedanta acquires nickel-cobalt producer Nicomet
Vedanta distributes face masks in Zambia, raises public awareness about rising Omicron cases
Vedanta plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr via NCDs
Vedanta Resources continues its support against the Covid-19 pandemic in Zambia
Assam to borrow Rs 11,000cr, GDP likely to grow 12.5pc in FY'22