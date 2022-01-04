Left Menu

Covid: 26 patients received monoclonal cocktail therapy so far at Ganga Ram Hospital, says official

The monoclonal cocktail therapy, most suited for high-risk COVID-19 patients, have been administered on 26 patients at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, with two of them receiving it on Monday, officials said on Monday.The hospital on June 1 last year had said that it was administering a combination of casirivimab and imdevimab to consenting patients with mild and moderate COVID-19 symptoms at high risk of developing a serious illness. Many other private facilities in Delhi-NCR are also offering this therapy.

The hospital on June 1 last year had said that it was administering a combination of casirivimab and imdevimab to consenting patients with mild and moderate COVID-19 symptoms at high risk of developing a serious illness. The therapy is most suited for high-risk COVID-19 patients who are within the first 10 days of symptom onset and meet any of the listed criteria, such as age being 65 years or above.

Other criteria include obesity with a Body Mass Index of more than 35; type 1 or type 2 diabetes; chronic kidney disease, including those on dialysis; chronic liver disease; currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment; if aged above 55 having either heart disease or hypertension or chronic lung disease.

''Till date, 26 patients have received monoclonal cocktail therapy. In December, seven patients and today two of them were administered this therapy,'' a spokesperson of the hospital said. Many other private facilities in Delhi-NCR are also offering this therapy.

