Left Menu

Construction begins at DP World's $1.1 bln port in Senegal

DP World chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said his company would develop and operate the 300-hectare container terminal, as well as finance and design the land and maritime infrastructure. "It represents a brighter future as this new port will bring greater economic growth, prosperity, and jobs," Sulayem said.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2022 01:32 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 01:32 IST
Construction begins at DP World's $1.1 bln port in Senegal

Senegal President Macky Sall on Monday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a $1.13 billion deep-water port being developed by Dubai's state-owned port operator DP World at Ndayane, around 50 km (31 miles) south of the capital Dakar.

DP World Dakar, a joint venture between the Dubai-based logistics provider and the Port Authority of Dakar (PAD), is the biggest private investment in the West African country, Sall said. "We are ready for the structural transformation of our economy with this mega project," Sall said.

DP World has said the first phase will include 840 metres of quay and a 5 km marine channel designed to handle 366-metre vessels, with a second phase adding 410 metres of container quay and further dredging to handle 400-metre vessels. DP World chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said his company would develop and operate the 300-hectare container terminal, as well as finance and design the land and maritime infrastructure.

"It represents a brighter future as this new port will bring greater economic growth, prosperity, and jobs," Sulayem said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Tech Mahindra gets data analytics specialisation in Google Cloud partner advantage program

Tech Mahindra gets data analytics specialisation in Google Cloud partner adv...

 India
3
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
4
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022