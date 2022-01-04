PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 4
Mercedes-Benz unveiled a car, the VISION EQXX prototype, that it claims can travel more than 1,000km on a single charge, in an attempt to convince customers that a lack of charging infrastructure need not be a barrier to buying a battery-powered vehicle. Warner Music Group has acquired David Bowie's songbook for about $250 million, the latest mega-deal in a frenzy for music copyrights that has attracted billions of dollars from investors.
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.
Apple becomes first $3 trillion company after boost from pandemic demand. https://on.ft.com/3EOZwUH Mercedes breaks 1,000km barrier with electric-vehicle prototype. https://on.ft.com/31lD7kg
Warner Music acquires David Bowie's songbook for about $250 Mln. https://on.ft.com/3FU2t7N Overview
Apple has become the first company to hit a market capitalisation of $3 trillion, after its value rose by $1 trillion in less than 16 months as the COVID-19 pandemic turbocharged Big Tech.
Warner Music Group has acquired David Bowie's songbook for about $250 million, the latest mega-deal in a frenzy for music copyrights that has attracted billions of dollars from investors. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
