Amp Energy commissions 30 MW solar project for Bosch

Amp Energy India on Tuesday said it has commissioned a 30 MW solar power project for Bosch Ltd.

The solar project capacity would be provided from Amp Energy India’s open access facility in Raichur district of Karnataka. This is Amp’s third open access project in Karnataka, it said in a statement.

Bosch and Amp Energy have signed a power purchase agreement for procurement of solar power for 25 years.

The solar open access facility commissioned this month will generate about 43 million units of green energy per year for Bosch and will meet about 40 per cent of their energy consumption.

This project will provide solar power to energize Bosch’s plants/facilities in and around Bengaluru and by switching to solar power, Bosch will also help mitigate about 31,000 tonne of CO2 per annum.

''Solar energy adoption by top companies in India has seen a major growth over the last few years, especially post the challenges posed by the COVID pandemic. With this partnership, we are sure Bosch will set up benchmarks for other conglomerates to follow to switch to clean energy for their growth in the country and move towards accomplishing their RE100 targets,” Pinaki Bhattacharyya, MD and CEO, Amp Energy said.

Bosch is a leading supplier of technology and services in the areas of mobility solutions, industrial technology, consumer goods, and energy and building technology in India.

“Bosch globally is stepping up its investments in green energy there by investing in renewable in-house generation power plants and entering into exclusive long-term purchase agreements with partners like Amp Energy.

''India is an important and key market for us, and we would like to help the country reach its true potential,'' Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director, Bosch Ltd & Regional President, Bosch Group in India said.

