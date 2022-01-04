Kia to commence Carens bookings from Jan 14
Automaker Kia India on Tuesday said it will commence bookings for its upcoming model Carens from January 14.
The 3-row recreational vehicle will be offered in five trim levels - Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus - coupled with multiple powertrains and 6 and seven seating options, the company said in a statement.
All the five trim levels will come with safety package as standard, it added.
The model features three powertrain options -- 1.5 petrol, 1.4 petrol and 1.5 diesel.
Besides, the customers will get an option to choose from three transmission options – 6MT, 7DCT and 6AT.
''With the Kia Carens, we want to address the need gap in the 3 row family mover segment by truly catering to the evolved needs of extended Indian families. We are confident that Carens, which has been designed for enabling comfort through practical and convenient features, will provide a unique travel experience to the commuters,'' Kia India MD and CEO Tae-Jin Park stated.
Besides various convenience elements, the model would come with 66 connected features, the automaker said.
