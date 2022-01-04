Left Menu

ETO Motors partners BSES, Tata Power DDL to set up 3k EV charging stations in Delhi-NCR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 14:39 IST
Electric mobility solutions and services firm ETO Motors on Tuesday said it has partnered BSES and Tata Power DDL to set up around 3,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the next 2-3 years in Delhi-NCR. The company was appointed and empanelled by Delhi's distribution companies (DISCOMs) -- BSES Rajdhani, BSES Yamuna and Tata Power DDL -- for the installation of subsidised EV charging stations for a period of three years through a tender floated by BSES Rajdhani on behalf of the three DISCOMs in July 2021, ETO Motors said in a statement.

ETO Motors has already set up over 30 MW of EV charging infrastructure across the country and this association with BSES and Tata Power DDL is in line with the company's commitment to provide smart and affordable charging solutions to help India overcome its charging infrastructure challenges, it added.

The company has ''joined hands with BSES and Tata Power DDL to set up around 2,000-3,000 EV charging stations in the next 2-3 years,'' the statement said, adding it is ''looking at a horizon of 5 years to set up over 10,000 EV charging stations in the region.'' As an empanelled vendor of the three DISCOMs, ETO Motors will set up EV chargers at semi-public sites like malls, offices, colleges and along with privately owned spaces such as residential and apartment complexes, it added.

