Curefoods acquires 5 direct-to-consumer brands for undisclosed amount

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 15:24 IST
Curefoods, a delivery-only restaurant chain operator, on Tuesday said it has acquired five direct-to-consumer brands for undisclosed sums as part of its plans to significantly enhance its footprint in India this year.

The company has acquired Juno's Pizza based out of Mumbai; Bengaluru-based Cupcake Noggins, organic ice cream brand Iceberg; Delhi-based Nomad Pizzas and Jaipur-based White Kitchens, Curefoods said in a statement.

''With the five food brands now on board, Curefoods has more than 20 brands in its portfolio and is looking to house a total of 25 brands by mid-2022, notably strengthening its D2C (direct-to-consumer) offering,'' it said.

Stating that it is on an ambitious road to expand presence in the coming year, the cloud kitchens operator said it plans to have a presence across 20 cities with 200 locations.

''We are excited to kickstart 2022 with five new brands on board making us a powerhouse of 20-odd leading food brands.

''To cater to multiple eating occasions, cuisines, flavour profiles and regional nuances, we are bringing on a plethora of such companies — each a strong contender in its space with great products to offer,'' Curefoods founder Ankit Nagori said.

In October last year, Curefoods had announced acquisitions of seven food brands, including ChaatStreet, Parathabox, and CakeZone, the company said.

It added that it has also signed exclusive online rights for Aligarh House, Yumlane, and Sharief Bhai.

