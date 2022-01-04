Sealmatic Receives Projects and Development India Limited Certification

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 15:24 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Sealmatic is pleased to announce that it has received the prestigious certification from Projects and Development India Limited (PDIL), a certification recognized by various fertilizer industries in India and globally.

From concept to commissioning of various fertilizer projects, PDIL has played a pivotal role in the growth of the Indian fertilizer industry. It has over six decades of experience and expertise providing design, engineering and project execution services. More than two-thirds of the installed nitrogenous fertilizer capacity in India comes from facilities engineered and constructed by PDIL.

Sealmatic designs and manufactures high precision and heavy-duty mechanical seals that are widely employed for various fertilizer applications, as well as chemical/ petrochemical and many other severe applications in various industries globally.

Today, Sealmatic offers the most comprehensive, high level of reliability, safety and maximum cost-effectiveness selection of engineered mechanical seals and sealing support systems.

With over 30 years of experience in the sealing technology, Sealmatic products are recognized globally as a superior trusted brand. Moreover, Sealmatic has proven itself with its heavy-duty mechanical seals and tailor-made sealing solutions which guarantee longer efficiency.

With the PDIL certification, Sealmatic will pave its way for supplying engineered mechanical seal in allied chemical industries and related offsite and utility facilities, as well as oil and gas pipelines, LPG terminals, refineries, bottling plants, moored storage, methanol plants, hydrogen plants, and various acid plants.

