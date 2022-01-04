Left Menu

COVID-19 insured loss of $44 bln is third largest catastrophe loss -Howden

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-01-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 16:39 IST
COVID-19 insured loss of $44 bln is third largest catastrophe loss -Howden
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Insured losses of $44 billion from COVID-19 so far are equivalent to the third-largest catastrophe loss after Hurricane Katrina and the 9/11 attacks, insurance broker Howden said on Tuesday.

However, initial projections of $100 billion-plus for COVID-19 insured losses now look "improbable", Howden said in a report on reinsurance renewals.

Property catastrophe reinsurance rates rose 9% on January 1 marking their biggest annual rise since 2009, Howden said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022