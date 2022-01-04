Left Menu

Comm min to launch Brand India Campaign to boost exports

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 17:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
With the country's outbound shipments all set to cross USD 400 billion this fiscal year, the commerce ministry is planning to launch Brand India Campaign to give momentum to exports of both services and products in new markets, an official said.

This campaign would serve as an ''umbrella campaign'' for promoting goods and services exported by India, the official said.

In the initial stage, the campaign would focus on Indian exports in specific sectors such as gems and jewelry, textiles, plantation products (tea, coffee, spices), education, healthcare, pharma, and engineering.

It would essentially focus on quality, heritage, technology, value, and innovation.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has recently reviewed the status of the Brand India Campaign of India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF).

IBEF is a trust established by the Department of Commerce with the primary objective of promoting and creating international awareness of the 'Made in India' label in markets overseas and facilitating the dissemination of knowledge of Indian products and services.

''The need for such a uniform campaign is necessary because, at present, different sectors have been promoted with individual identities in different ways,'' the official added.

The campaign approach would include focused export-oriented messaging to both buyers and consumers; new potential markets; Indian talent, tradition, and modernity; and promotional events through digital channels and international events.

An agency will be selected and a Branding Steering Committee will be formed for the purpose besides creation of uniform logo identity, development of branding creatives (films, TVCs, print ads, digital banners).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

