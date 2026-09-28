KSrelief and UNDP Launch $5M Lifeline for Ukraine’s War-Affected Hospitals

Families seeking essential medical care in Ukraine are set to benefit from a new US$5 million partnership between the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), bringing targeted support to civilian hospitals serving communities affected by the war. Signed on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, the agreement establishes a 15-month initiative to strengthen healthcare in three regions, accompanied by a broader cooperation framework that creates a foundation for continued collaboration between the two organisations.

Four hospitals serving urgent healthcare needs

The initiative will support four regional referral hospitals, with two facilities in Kyiv Oblast and one each in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, addressing priority needs identified with health authorities. These hospitals provide services that families depend on during some of their most difficult moments, from caring for newborn babies and seriously ill children to treating traumatic injuries and responding to medical emergencies. Support will cover maternal and neonatal health, paediatric intensive care, surgery, trauma care, diagnostics and emergency stabilisation, helping selected facilities improve access to essential treatment for the communities they serve.

Up to 900,000 people are expected to benefit indirectly from the investment, which connects improvements in hospital services with the wider recovery of communities affected by the war. KSrelief will bring its humanitarian and development support to the partnership, drawing on UNDP's established operational presence and recovery expertise in Ukraine to connect health infrastructure investments with efforts to restore essential services and strengthen local institutions.

Equipment backed by training and lasting support

Hospitals will receive assistance tailored to verified needs, with medical equipment supported by installation, commissioning, user training and warranties so that staff can use it safely and effectively. National and regional partners, together with the beneficiary facilities, will help shape the equipment packages and related support, keeping the investment grounded in the practical requirements of each hospital. Attention to quality assurance, maintenance and longer-term functionality is intended to help facilities sustain the benefits beyond the delivery of new equipment, making reliable operation a central part of the programme.

For patients and healthcare workers, the value of this approach lies in connecting equipment with the skills and support needed to keep essential services functioning. UNDP will integrate the hospital investments into broader community recovery efforts, recognising that dependable healthcare is part of the public infrastructure people need as they rebuild their lives and regain access to everyday services.

A foundation for continued cooperation

Dr Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Advisor to the Royal Court and Supervisor General of KSrelief, described the Joint Executive Programme as an opportunity to save and improve lives through urgent recovery and development support for Ukraine's civilian healthcare system. UNDP Administrator Alexander De Croo emphasised the connection between strong health services and resilient communities, explaining that the partnership's contribution extends beyond equipment to strengthening local services, supporting recovery and helping communities rebuild for the future.

The agreement marks an important step in cooperation between KSrelief and UNDP, pairing a defined hospital support programme with a framework for further joint action. Its immediate focus is the delivery of essential civilian healthcare across the three regions, with the broader partnership providing a basis for continued support to Ukraine's recovery and the resilience of its essential public services.