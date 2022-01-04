Left Menu

APSEZ cargo handling jumps 35 pc to 234.3 MT during Apr-Dec

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 18:07 IST
APSEZ cargo handling jumps 35 pc to 234.3 MT during Apr-Dec
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Tuesday said it handled a cargo volume of 234.31 million tonnes (MT) during the April-December 2021 period, registering a growth of 35 per cent y-o-y.

Its ports, excluding Mundra, grew 74 per cent and contributed 52 per cent of the total cargo basket, APSEZ said in a filing to the BSE.

''Parity between east coast and west coast ports during the period was 38 per cent:62 per cent compared to 24 per cent:76 per cent,'' it said.

Mundra, the flagship port of APSEZ, grew eight per cent and handled a cargo volume of 113 MT.

Container volume across the ports crossed six million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), of which 4.9 million TEUs were handled at the Mundra port.

Dry cargo volume registered a growth of 49 per cent and surpassed 116 MT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022