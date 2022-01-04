Piyush Goyal exhorts youth to dream big and aim high

The Minister for Commerce & Industry, Textiles, Consumer Affairs, and Food & Public Distribution Shri Piyush Goyal today exhorted the youth to "dream big and aim high." Addressing a group of university students affiliated to Vadodara based 'Chhatra Sansad' who are on the 'Intern Nation Leadership Tour 2022', a ten-day Good Governance tour, Shri Goyal said youth are the agents of positive change.

Citing their role in the Independence Movement and the Fight Against Emergency, Shri Goyal said, "Mass movements are created on the back of the youth of the times."

"Students bring energy that brings great changes. We need to give up on 'Chalta hai' (Let It Go) attitude to 'Kuchh karna hai' (Let's do It). The Josh and excitement that youth bring to the table is vital to achieve great results. Please dream big…Don't think in terms of small aims," said Shri Goyal, in his address during the video conference. "Koshish karne walon ki kabhi haar nahin hoti," he quipped.

"When we aspired for $400 billion exports, people would laugh away at us But now here we are at $300 bn in the first nine months (of the current Financial Year.)," said Shri Goyal, adding, "Even in the pandemic we dreamt big about exports and making India vibrant with bound less business opportunities."

Shri Goyal said the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is an inspirational leader for the nation's youth, who has brought about sweeping changes in India's history such as 'Swachh Bharat' and 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' by involving all the people with his motto of "Sabka Prayas."

Shri Goyal said we are having the world's biggest Food Security programme, - NFSA, and food grains are being given to almost 80cr people to ensure no one goes hungry.

Shri Goyal said the civil society should not only work on improving social conditions but also work towards improving political processes as well which encourages honesty in Governance.

"Integrity, transparency and honesty is the need of the hour which the civil society is now beginning to see from initiatives of Government. Civil society should always be proactive and bring dignity to vulnerable sections of society. We must decide about the positive outcomes and go all out with full force about it," he said.

Responding to a question by one of the participants about how he manages to arrive at good management solutions, Shri Goyal said it's important to hear and listen to all the views with honest intentions without getting biased and prejudiced about anything. "Solutions emerge when such an approach is implemented," he said. The Minister gave the example of implementation of the jewellery hallmarking which was stuck for many years for the lack of deeper insights.

Shri Goyal said the Indian Youth has made a great impact on the global scale. International organizations now look up to India and Indian youth to make changes and bring growth.

"We are celebrating 75 years of Freedom, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, and it's time the nation achieves the global status it rightly deserves," said Shri Goyal.

Pointing out that India has started leaving its mark on the global stage including the Olympics and Paralympics, Shri Goyal said, "Today no international organisation or event is possible to be conceived without India."

(With Inputs from PIB)