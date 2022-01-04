Left Menu

Kerala: 3 youngsters killed as bike rams into tree

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-01-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 20:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three teenagers died on Tuesday after the motorcycle they were traveling on rammed into a tree along the roadside upon losing control of the vehicle here, police said.

Nedumangadu resident Stephin (16), Peroorkada residents Bineesh (16) and Mullappan (16) lost their lives in the accident that happened at Perrorkada near Vayazhila in the capital district.

''It seems like the bike was speeding. When we examined the CCTV visuals, the bike was seen ramming into a tree near the road,'' police told PTI.

The boys were immediately shifted to hospital but they were declared brought dead, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

