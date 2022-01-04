India planning events to mark 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Japan
India and Japan established diplomatic relations on April 28, 1952.These events will mark the occasion in a manner that truly reflects its significance and the commitment of all stakeholders to realise the full potential of the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership, the MEA said in a statement.To mark the historic occasion, the two countries have decided to have special logos.
- Country:
- India
India is planning to hold a series of events throughout 2022 to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties with Japan, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.
It said the events will include cultural activities, exhibitions and seminars, covering diverse areas of India-Japan bilateral relations. India and Japan established diplomatic relations on April 28, 1952.
''These events will mark the occasion in a manner that truly reflects its significance and the commitment of all stakeholders to realise the full potential of the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership, the MEA said in a statement.
To mark the historic occasion, the two countries have decided to have special logos. The Japanese side had launched its logo in August and the MEA unveiled the same on Tuesday.
The MEA had launched a logo design contest in September for the Indian logo and a total of 1,131 entries were received. A screening committee assessed these entries based on contest parameters and chose a logo as the first prize-winning entry. The winning logo design was released on Tuesday.
The selected logo was designed by Anup Deo Purty who studied Master of Computer Application (MCA) at Sardar Patel University, Gujarat, the MEA said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Japanese
- Anup Deo Purty
- Indian
- Gujarat
- External Affairs
- Sardar Patel University
- India
ALSO READ
Gujarat: Pakistani fishing boat carrying 77 kg heroin worth around Rs 400 cr apprehended in Indian waters
Heroin worth Rs 400 cr seized from Pak boat off Gujarat coast; 6 crew members held
Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12 more Indian fishermen for alleged poaching; total number reaches 55
Indian climate action entrepreneur wins United Nations Women's Award for Leadership Commitment to Gender Equality
Prasar Bharati, ICCR sign MoU to promote Indian culture