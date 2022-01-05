JSCL floats tender for e-autos for Jammu smart city

The Jammu Smart City Ltd (JSCL) has invited tenders for procurement of e-autos as part of smart city projects and is also in the process of floating the tender for e-buses, officials said here.

The e-autos are meant for running on new routes identified by the road transport agency and also as a replacement for those fuelled by petrol or diesel, they said.

The regional transport officer of Jammu informed that around 41 routes have already been notified for operationalisation of e-rickshaws to ensure last-mile connectivity.

Divisional Commissioner Ragav Langhar directed the authorities concerned to expedite issuance of permissions and designation of specific routes and areas of operations.

JSCL CEO Avny Lavasa said old auto rickshaws can also be replaced with e-autos, and the government will provide subsidies for the same.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had on December 18 taken a ride in an electric bus from the Raj Bhavan till Trikuta Nagar. It was a trial run to augment inter-city and intra-city transport facilities in the union territory.

Sinha had directed officials to initiate the process for rolling out 200 e-buses in Jammu and Srinagar city under the smart city projects to begin with.

