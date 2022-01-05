Living Food raises USD 7.5 mn in funding round led by Amasia

Living Food, a first-party marketplace platform focused on fresh food, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 7.5 million (around Rs 55.8 crore) in a funding round led by Amasia.

Other investors in the Series A round include SOSV, Blume Founders Fund, and notable angels including Xander Group founder Sid Yog and Nexus Venture Partners co-founder Sandeep Singhal.

The funds will be used to venture into more markets, expand the team, invest in tech and logistics and launch new brands, a company statement said.

''This funding round is a testament to our relentless focus on transforming our consumers' eating behaviours. We did it by providing access to a vast selection of fresh, clean, and credible food through our fast and innovative fresh food supply chain,'' Living Food Founder and CEO Akash Sajith said.

Living Food will continue to work towards providing locally-sourced healthy food that is good for the people and right for the planet earth, he added.

Started in 2018, Living Food delivers fresh and locally-sourced produce to consumers within the day of harvest or production.

Since then, the company has expanded to include over 700 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in 24 categories, such as seasonal fruits, leafy greens, fresh bread, artisanal chocolates, spreads and sauces, cold-pressed oil, and many more in Bangalore and offers a selection of products also for nationwide delivery.

The company plans to expand to Mumbai in early 2022, and to more markets later in the year.

Living Food currently fulfils 99 per cent of its deliveries in under 24 hours, with 80 per cent of orders delivered within six hours, as per the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)