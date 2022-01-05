Left Menu

Automobile retail sales drop despite December discounts

December discounts failed to boost retail sales of automobiles. Sales of two wheelers, passenger vehicles and tractors fell by 20 per cent, 11 per cent and 10 per cent respectively, in December 2021 year-on-year, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) data released on Wednesday. Passenger Vehicle sales continue to face the brunt of semi-conductor shortage with consistent long waiting period. Two-wheeler sales show no sign of recovery as customers continue to remain cautious with rising third wave of COVID-19 pandemic and bad rural sentiments.

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle segments continue healthy growth with low base of last year and bring Commercial Vehicle sales at almost pre-COVID levels. India once again starts facing the heat of Delta/Omicron wave with many states now starting to put movement restrictions which will further impact sales. Three-Wheeler and Commercial Vehicles sales rose by 59 per cent and 14 per cent respectively, during the month under review.

"The month of December is usually seen as a high sales month where OEMs continue to offer best discounts to clear the inventory due to change of year. It was however not the case this time around as retail sales continued to disappoint thus wrapping up an underperforming calendar year," FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said in a statement. (ANI)

