Entod Pharma commences production of Molentod for treating COVID-19

Entod Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has commenced production of Molentod, its version of Molnupiravir, for the treatment of COVID-19.

The Mumbai-based company said it aims to make the product available as early as possible and that its first batch is already under production.

Molentod will be available at retail chemists, pharmacy chains, hospitals and online stores across the country at a price of Rs 649 per strip of 10 capsules, it added.

''Emergency approval of Molnupiravir by DCGI is a very important decision ...and it will help to protect the country from the Omicron wave,'' Entod Pharmaceuticals Executive Director Nikkhil K Masurkar stated.

The recommended dose of Molentod is four capsules (800 mg) twice a day for five days.

The duration of treatment using Molnupiravir is much shorter compared to other therapies, which is a significant advantage as it reduces the pill burden and enhances compliance.

Molnupiravir improves patient compliance for non-hospitalised patients and reduces the chance of hospitalization or death for high-risk populations, it said.

Last week, the DCGI, based on the review of clinical data, approved Molnupiravir for treatment of adult COVID-19 patients, who have high risk of progression of the disease including hospitalisation or death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)