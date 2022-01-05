Food processing minister launches 6 brands under One District-One Product

Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Pashupati Kumar Paras on Wednesday launched six brands, including Kashmiri chilli, developed as part of the 'One District-One Product' (ODOP) approach under a central scheme PMFMES.

These six brands are out of 10 that the ministry has signed up with cooperative NAFED for branding and marketing of ODOPs under the Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro food processing Enterprises Scheme (PMFMES).

The central scheme PMFMES aims to provide financial, technical and business support for upgradation/ setting up of two lakh micro food processing units based on the ODOP approach in a period of five years from 2020-21 to 2024-25 with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore.

Minister of the State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel was also present at the launch.

In a statement, the six brands have been launched under selected districts in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The six brands launched are Amrit Phal, Cori Gold, Kashmiri Mantra, Madhu Mantra, Somdana, and Whole Wheat Cookies of Dilli Bakes.

The brand Amrit Phal for amla juice has been exclusively developed under the ODOP concept for Gurugram, Haryana. The product contains pure amla juice and is a natural elixir with added lemon for a unique taste and health benefits. The 500 ml bottle is competitively priced at Rs 120.

Cori Gold brand has been developed for coriander powder which is the identified ODOP for Kota, Rajasthan. The product has a distinct flavour and brings forth a regional speciality. The 100-gram pack is competitively priced at Rs 34.

Brand Kashmiri Mantra brings out the essence of spices from Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The Kashmiri Lal Mirch product has been developed under the ODOP component for spices for Jammu and Kashmir. The product has a distinct flavour and the 100 g pack is priced at Rs 75.

Brand Madhu Mantra has been developed under the ODOP concept for honey from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The multiflora honey has been collected by free-range bees and the 500-gram glass bottle is competitively priced at Rs 185.

Whole wheat cookies is the second product developed under the brand Dilli Bakes. The brand and the product have been developed under the bakery ODOP concept for Delhi.

According to NAFED, the whole wheat cookie is a unique product as it is made with whole wheat, jaggery instead of sugar, and contains butter instead of vanaspati. The 380-gram pack is competitively priced at Rs 175.

Brand Somdana has been developed under the ODOP concept of millets from Thane, Maharashtra. The ragi flour is a unique product as it is gluten-free, rich in iron, fibre, and calcium. The 500-gram pack is priced at Rs 60.

NAFED said all the products come in unique and attractive packaging that keeps moisture and sunlight at bay, thus ensuring a longer shelf life of the product and keeping it fresh.

Each product has been developed based on the extensive knowledge and legacy of the marketing expertise of NAFED as well as its capabilities and experience in processing, packaging, supply and logistics, it said in a statement.

All the products will be available at NAFED Bazaars, e-commerce platforms and prominent retail stores across India.

