PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-01-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 20:46 IST
ICSI national convention in Bengaluru from tomorrow
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will organise a three-day national convention starting from Thursday in Bengaluru, its president C S Nagendra D Rao said.

With the theme of “Good Governance: The Universal Dharma”, the apex body of company secretaries would deliberate on various issues related to good governance with special focus on charity and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in its 49th national convention, Rao said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ICSI convention will also deliberate on ease of doing business, skill development, and entrepreneurship among other themes.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will attend the event which will be organised in hybrid mode due to COVID restrictions, Rao said.

He added that the keynote address will be delivered by State Bank of India’s Managing Director Swaminathan Janakiraman during the inaugural session.

