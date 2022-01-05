Left Menu

37 flights cancelled due to snowfall in Kashmir

Snowfall and poor visibility across Kashmir forced cancellation of 37 of the 42 scheduled flights from Srinagar International Airport on Wednesday, officials of the Airport Authority of India said here.The flight cancellations led to chaotic scenes at the airport as hundreds of passengers were left stranded.Light snowfall and low visibility today hampered our operations.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-01-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 21:21 IST
37 flights cancelled due to snowfall in Kashmir
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Snowfall and poor visibility across Kashmir forced cancellation of 37 of the 42 scheduled flights from Srinagar International Airport on Wednesday, officials of the Airport Authority of India said here.

The flight cancellations led to chaotic scenes at the airport as hundreds of passengers were left stranded.

''Light snowfall and low visibility today hampered our operations. We had 42 scheduled flights but only five could operate. Other 37 (flights) were cancelled,'' an official of the airport authority said.

The air traffic to and from Srinagar airport has been severely affected since Tuesday due to snowfall, leading to cancellation of several flights.

Serpentine queues could be seen outside the airline counters as the passengers sought to reschedule their flights out of the valley.

A large number of tourists had come to Kashmir to celebrate New Year amid snowfall that took place around Christmas in most places in the valley.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022