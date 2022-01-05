Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 22:13 IST
Railway Ministry gives nod for final survey of Imphal-Moreh section for construction of BG line
The Ministry of Railways has given sanction for the final location survey of the Imphal–Moreh section of about 111 km for the construction of a new broad gauge (BG) line connecting India and Myanmar.

This new line once constructed will be of strategic importance and will form an important part of the proposed Trans-Asian Railway, which will connect India with South East Asia on a rail network, it said.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, upon his visit to Imphal on Wednesday, conducted an aerial inspection of railway projects and ordered the survey for a new line up to Moreh, which is on the India-Myanmar border. The final location survey will be conducted at an estimated cost of Rs 333 lakh, the Ministry said.

Vaishnaw during his aerial survey he took stock of the Jiribam-Imphal new line project in Manipur. The project also includes the country's longest train tunnel, connecting Imphal with Guwahati. Goods trains are expected to start services up to Kaimai Road railway station by the end of this month. During his visit to Guwahati on Wednesday, Vaishnaw announced that the tourist circuit trains will be introduced in the northeast, covering all prominent locations of the region.

Maintaining that there was no shortage of funds, Vaishnaw said Rs 7,000 crore has been allocated this year for the ongoing railway projects in the northeast.

