Zupee announces strategic partnership with Jio

Gaming start-up Zupee on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with Jio Platforms Ltd.

Jio users, it said, will be provided access to Zupee's repertoire of online skill-based games as well as other products that Zupee develops.

''Zupee, India's largest skill-based casual gaming company, has announced...strategic partnership with Jio Platforms Limited,'' it said in a statement.

With this new synergy, the aim is to build an ecosystem that would facilitate faster and more efficient development and distribution of products and services that will benefit Zupee customers, it added.

''With the new partnership in place, emphasis will be on rolling out more quality games in multiple languages to as many users as possible with the ambition of making Zupee the biggest gaming platform in India connecting India with Bharat,'' the statement added.

Zupee will also benefit from the reach Jio currently has, it said adding that Zupee games will be distributed to all the Jio customers. It will also be made available to Jio Phone customers.

Recently, Zupee completed USD 102 million Series-B funding round, with an extension of USD 30 million that was already raised, the statement added.

''The round saw participation from marquee investors such as WestCap Group, Tomales Bay Capital, Nepean Capital, AJ Capital, Matrix Partners India & Orios Venture Partners,'' it pointed out.

