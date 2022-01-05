Protestors lift rail track blockade after 14 hours

Kolkata, Jan 5 (PTI)Protestors lifted a blockade of railway tracks at Thakurnagar station in the Sealdah-Bongaon section of Eastern Railway after nearly 14 hours on Wednesday evening, railway officials here said.

Train commuters were protesting cancellation of early morning local trains owing to Covid restrictions. Blockades for similar reasons at Taldi and Hotar stations in the Sealdah-Canning and Sealdah-Diamond Harbor routes were also ended, ER spokesperson Ekalabya ​​Chakraborti said. ''The blockades caused cancellation of 36 trains and short-termination of 18 more,'' he said.

The over 14-hour long blockade of railway tracks at Thakurnagar, which started at 5 am, was lifted at 7.10 pm, he said.

The agitators blocked the tracks from 5 am demanding restoration of early morning trains canceled owing to restrictions imposed by the West Bengal government on movement of people from 10 pm to 5 am to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

The ER canceled early morning local trains which depart originating stations before 5 am in consonance with the state government order, Chakraborti said.

