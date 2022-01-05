Protestors lift rail track blockade after 14 hours
Kolkata, Jan 5 PTIProtestors lifted a blockade of railway tracks at Thakurnagar station in the Sealdah-Bongaon section of Eastern Railway after nearly 14 hours on Wednesday evening, railway officials here said.Train commuters were protesting cancellation of early morning local trains owing to Covid restrictions.
- Country:
- India
Kolkata, Jan 5 (PTI)Protestors lifted a blockade of railway tracks at Thakurnagar station in the Sealdah-Bongaon section of Eastern Railway after nearly 14 hours on Wednesday evening, railway officials here said.
Train commuters were protesting cancellation of early morning local trains owing to Covid restrictions. Blockades for similar reasons at Taldi and Hotar stations in the Sealdah-Canning and Sealdah-Diamond Harbor routes were also ended, ER spokesperson Ekalabya Chakraborti said. ''The blockades caused cancellation of 36 trains and short-termination of 18 more,'' he said.
The over 14-hour long blockade of railway tracks at Thakurnagar, which started at 5 am, was lifted at 7.10 pm, he said.
The agitators blocked the tracks from 5 am demanding restoration of early morning trains canceled owing to restrictions imposed by the West Bengal government on movement of people from 10 pm to 5 am to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.
The ER canceled early morning local trains which depart originating stations before 5 am in consonance with the state government order, Chakraborti said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hotar
- Chakraborti
- Ekalabya
- West Bengal
- Thakurnagar
- Covid
- Taldi
ALSO READ
I-T Department conducts searches on two West Bengal-based firms
3 died, over 30 injured in fire incident in West Bengal's Haldia
Don't consider this as election: West Bengal BJP chief on TMC's victory in KMC polls
At least two killed, over 30 injured in fire at IOC refinery in West Bengal's Haldia: Police.
Two foreign returnees test positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19 in West Bengal: Health official.