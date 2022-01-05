Left Menu

Lithuania blocks railways contract with China-owned company -agency

The Lithuanian government on Wednesday ordered the state-owned railway company not to sign a contract with a China-owned Spanish bridge builder, citing "national security interests," the prime minister's spokesperson told BNS wire. Lithuanian Railways cited "connections to China" as one of the risks of the contract.

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 05-01-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 23:38 IST
Lithuania blocks railways contract with China-owned company -agency
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

The Lithuanian government on Wednesday ordered the state-owned railway company not to sign a contract with a China-owned Spanish bridge builder, citing "national security interests," the prime minister's spokesperson told BNS wire. The railway said last year it had requested a government review of the contract after Spanish-registered Puentes y Calzadas Infraestructuras won a bridge-building tender with the lowest bid of 62.5 million euros ($55.2 million).

The company lists China Road and Bridge Corporation as the parent company on its website. Lithuanian Railways cited "connections to China" as one of the risks of the contract. China is pressuring Lithuania after it allowed Taiwan, which China considers its province, to open a de-facto embassy in Vilnius.

($1 = 0.8835 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Samsung joins HCA to enhance smart home experience

Samsung joins HCA to enhance smart home experience

Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022