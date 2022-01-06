UP: Quarterly pension transferred into accounts of over 98 lakh people

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday disbursed the quarterly pension directly into the accounts of 98.28 lakh beneficiaries and said his government fully understands the pain of the deprived sections of society. Around Rs 2,955 crore was disbursed on the occasion. The government understands sentiments of every deprived and the needy, including the elderly, destitute women and “divyangjans”, and has doubled the monthly pension amount, the chief minister said interacting with beneficiaries online. According to an official release, 56 lakh elderly, 31 lakh destitute women, 11.17 lakh specially-abled and 11,400 leprosy patients received the money online. Interacting with beneficiaries, he said before 2017, the “divyangjans” used to get Rs 300. It was first increased to Rs 500 and now Rs 1,000 is being provided to them, he said.

“Till 2017, only 37.47 lakh elderly people used to get Rs 500 monthly, which was increased threefold. Today, they are getting Rs 3,000 quarterly and in these five and a half years, as many as 19.47 lakh new people have been connected with pensions,” he said. He added over 13.68 lakh additional destitute women, 2.34 lakh new specially-abled persons and 6,665 deprived leprosy patients have also started receiving pension.

Exhorting pensioners, he said they should try to spread awareness regarding the pension scheme so that if there is anyone who is eligible and not getting the benefit can avail it. Ensure that not a single eligible person is deprived of the pension and not a single ineligible person take advantage of it, he said.

