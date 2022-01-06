Left Menu

Vietnam says 2021 state budget deficit was below 4% of GDP

Vietnam's state budget deficit was below 4% of its gross domestic product in 2021, despite its spending to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Thursday. State budget revenues were estimated at 1,653 trillion dong ($72.65 billion) last year, 16.4% higher than its target, the government said in a statement.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 06-01-2022 10:26 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 10:23 IST
Vietnam says 2021 state budget deficit was below 4% of GDP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Vietnam's state budget deficit was below 4% of its gross domestic product in 2021, despite its spending to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Thursday.

State budget revenues were estimated at 1,653 trillion dongs ($72.65 billion) last year, 16.4% higher than its target, the government said in a statement. Budget spending was 1,879 trillion dongs, 11.4% higher than its target, including 74 trillion dongs spent on its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. ($1 = 22,753 dong)

