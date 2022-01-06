Left Menu

Power CPSEs Capex rises 47 pc to Rs 40k cr in Apr-Dec

The power ministry on Thursday said the state-owned firms CPSEs under it have incurred capital expenditure of Rs 40,395.34 crore during April-December 2021, which is 47 per cent higher year-on-year. CPSEs under Ministry of Power have incurred capital expenditure Capex of Rs 40,395.34 crore till the month of December during FY 2021-22.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 11:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 11:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The power ministry on Thursday said the state-owned firms (CPSEs) under it have incurred capital expenditure of Rs 40,395.34 crore during April-December 2021, which is 47 per cent higher year-on-year. ''CPSEs under Ministry of Power have incurred capital expenditure (Capex) of Rs 40,395.34 crore till the month of December during FY 2021-22. This is 47 per cent higher than the expenditure incurred during the corresponding period of FY 2020-21, a power ministry statement said. Thus, the Capex performance of the ministry is significantly better compared to the previous year, it stated. It is to be noted that the CPSEs have also collectively met 80 per cent of the Capex target of FY 2021-22 – Rs 50,690.52 crore.

The top performers among the power sector CPSEs include PowerGrid (90.6 per cent), SJVN (90.19 per cent), NTPC (86.5 per cent) and THDC (85.38 per cent).

The Ministry of Power has laid a strong emphasis on accelerating the pace of the capital expenditure of the power sector projects.

Regular monitoring and reviews are held to resolve issues that are hindering the implementation of the projects, it stated.

