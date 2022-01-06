Omega Seiki Mobility inks pact with Jae Sung Tech to manufacture electric powertrains

Electric vehicle maker Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) on Thursday announced a strategic collaboration with Korean EV powertrain maker Jae Sung Tech to manufacture electric powertrains in India. As a part of the partnership, the two companies will be forming a joint venture - OSM Jae Sung Tech Pvt Ltd - with Jae Sung bringing in its technology and OSM providing its manufacturing prowess to localise the powertrain, the company said in a release. The JV will roll out its first product Ra314 for OSM's cargo e-three-wheeler Rage+ in the first quarter of the fiscal starting April 2022, it added. The new Ra314will be manufactured by OSM at its facility in Faridabad and group company Omega Bright Steel and Components' facility in Pune, the release said.

OSM said it will also be testing and calibrating the Ra314 for typical Indian driving conditions and the state-of-the-art modular architecture will also allow the company to develop the Ra314 for small four-wheeler commercial vehicles.

“OSM has always believed in constant innovation and is always working to make the product portfolio a step ahead of the competition. The new power unit will herald a new era of backward integration making our products more efficient. “We will also utilise Ra314's integrated and modular architecture to build customised power solutions for other EV makers in India to use, thereby helping in faster adoption of electric vehicles in India,” said Uday Narang, founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility.

The Ra314 stands out with its 3S build – silent drive, simple architecture and superior durability, OSM said, adding the new powertrain is IP-67 rated and will not skip a beat even if submerged in water for 30 minutes. Based on internal testing conducted by OSM and Jae Sung, the new powertrain is 30 per cent more efficient and 20 per cent lighter than existing power units doing duty in the e-three-wheelers at the moment, the company said. This has been made possible with an integrated motor and gearbox design. This leads to significant weight saving and improved vehicle efficiency, it added. “We are delighted to partner with Omega Seiki Mobility. Our overall powertrain architecture and integration was developed with flexibility in mind to allow us to quickly adapt to the ongoing changes and developments in the industry.

“As a technology company, Jae Sung always believes in developing innovative solutions, which are environment friendly as well as cost-effective,” said Lee Hyunjin, CEO, Jae Sung Tech Co Ltd. The Ra314 has been tested extensively and is being engineered to work in the extreme temperature range of +50°C to -20°C, which will allow the power unit to be at home across India, irrespective of the weather extremes, the company said. “We will be developing Ra314 completely in India with Jae Sung technology support. It's the next-gen powertrain with IoT, which will help our customers keep a track of their vehicle's performance via an app, on a cell phone.

“We will also be utilising the power unit in upcoming OSM products in the near future, which will include three-wheelers as well as four-wheelers,” Deb Mukherji, Managing Director, Omega Seiki Mobility said.

