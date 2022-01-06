Left Menu

I-T dept raids multiple premises of liquor businessmen in MP

PTI | Damoh | Updated: 06-01-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 12:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Income Tax department on Thursday conducted raids on the premises of local businessman Shankar Rai and his brothers, who are into liquor and transport business, in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, an official said.

The official did not divulge the reason behind the raids.

Nearly 200 personnel, including I-T department staffers and policemen from Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior were carrying out searches at various premises of the businessman and his brothers Kamal Rai, Raju Rai and Sanjay Rai, according to sources.

"The operation is on at places of Shankar Rai and his brothers. The process has just started, so we have to wait for the outcome,'' I-T Additional Commissioner, Jabalpur circle, Munmun Sharma told reporters here.

The Rai family is into liquor and public transport business, operating a fleet of buses, and also runs petrol stations in Damoh, according to sources.

Sharma said after the raid started, Raju Rai's wife Sadhana complained of health complications.

Sadhana was initially rushed to a local hospital from where she was referred to Jabalpur for better health care, the official said, adding that her health condition was stated to be critical.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

