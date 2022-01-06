Lufthansa cancels flights to Kazakhstan's Almaty
German airline Lufthansa on Thursday said it was no longer offering regular flights to Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, as the Central Asian country faces its worst unrest in over a decade.
"Due to further developments, Lufthansa has now decided not to offer any more regular flights to Almaty until further notice," a spokesperson for the company told Reuters.
Almaty's airport was reportedly overrun by anti-government protesters on Wednesday, forcing flights to be canceled, before it was later retaken by government security forces.
