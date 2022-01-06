IndiGo to start flights on Delhi-Port Blair route from Jan 9
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 13:56 IST
- Country:
- India
IndiGo said on Thursday it will start flights on Delhi-Port Blair route from January 9. The Delhi-Port Blair flight will operate four times a week, an official communiqué from the airline stated.
Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, "We are pleased to strengthen our domestic presence and recommence operations between Delhi-Port Blair.'' These flights will enhance connectivity and promote tourism, trade, and commerce on the island, he mentioned.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi-
- Sanjay Kumar
- Strategy
Advertisement