IndiGo to start flights on Delhi-Port Blair route from Jan 9

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 13:56 IST
IndiGo said on Thursday it will start flights on Delhi-Port Blair route from January 9. The Delhi-Port Blair flight will operate four times a week, an official communiqué from the airline stated.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, "We are pleased to strengthen our domestic presence and recommence operations between Delhi-Port Blair.'' These flights will enhance connectivity and promote tourism, trade, and commerce on the island, he mentioned.

