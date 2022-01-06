Mideast carriers flydubai, Air Arabia cancel flights to Kazakhstan's Almaty

Middle East carriers flydubai and Air Arabia cancelled services to Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty on Thursday as the country faces its worst unrest in over a decade.

A flydubai spokesperson said the airline had cancelled its two return Dubai-Almaty services scheduled for Thursday due to the "situation on the ground" there. A return flydubai flight from Dubai to capital Nursultan was due to operate.

Flydubai flights between Dubai and Almaty have been cancelled until Jan. 8 but flights to Nur-Sultan are operating, according to a spokesperson's statement. The website for Air Arabia showed its return Sharjah-Almaty flights scheduled for Thursday as cancelled.

There was no immediate comment from the Emirati airline. Almaty airport was reportedly overrun by anti-government protesters on Wednesday, forcing flights to be cancelled, before it was later retaken by government security forces.

Kuwaiti budget carrier Jazeera Airways on Wednesday suspended services to Almaty. Kazakhstan's government has declared a nationwide state of emergency in response to the anti-government protests.

