Delhi: Green corridor created for transportation of heart

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 18:27 IST
The Delhi Police created a green corridor on Thursday for transportation of a live heart from Terminal 1 of IGI Airport, officials said.

The heart was brought by air from Chandigarh for a patient admitted in AIIMS here.

A distance of about 12 km from Terminal 1 to AIIMS was covered within 11 minutes for transportation of the heart, the officials said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vivek Kishore said on Thursday at 10 am, a call was received from professor Aarti Vij, head of the institute's Organ Retrieval and Banking Organisation (ORBO) for creating a green corridor to facilitate the transportation of live heart from Terminal-1 of IGI Airport to AIIMS.

''Despite the engagement of the traffic staff in connection with the VVIP route and traffic regulations, a green corridor was provided to the ambulance from IGI Airport, to AIIMS and the live heart was transported successfully,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

