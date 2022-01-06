Cruise liner Hurtigruten cuts short Antarctic voyage after COVID outbreak

Norwegian cruise operator Hurtigruten will cut short a voyage in the Antarctica region following an outbreak of coronavirus, the company said on Thursday.

Ten people on board the MS Roald Amundsen cruise vessel had tested positive for COVID-19, and the ship will return to port in Chile two days ahead of schedule, a spokesperson for Hurtigruten said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)