Railway Min flags off three new trains in Lucknow, launches coaching complex

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Thursday flagged off three new trains in Lucknow and inaugurated a new coaching complex at Gomti Nagar station and said the development of stations was being done keeping in mind the needs of the next 50 years.

The minister also said railway projects worth Rs 97,000 crore are under construction in Uttar Pradesh.

According to North Central Railway (NCR) Chief Public Relations Officer Shivam Sharma, the Railway Minister inaugurated the terminal facilities and coaching complex including the newly constructed second entrance of Gomti Nagar Railway station at a programme organised at the station in the state capital.

He also inaugurated Gomti Nagar-Kamakhya Express, Mailani-Bichhiya passenger train and Kanpur Central-Brahmavart MEMU train, Sharma said.

Addressing the function, Vaishnav said Lucknow is developing and expanding rapidly, and this city holds special importance in the educational, industrial and cultural fields.

Keeping this in mind, Gomtinagar station, located in the eastern area of the city has been developed as a terminal station and provision has been made for other necessary facilities including a coaching complex.

With the development of Gomti Nagar as a terminal station, the movement of long-distance trains has become possible from here, Sharma quoted the minister as saying.

The minister said the residents, students and public representatives of Lucknow and surrounding areas had been demanding for a long time that trains should be run from Lucknow to Guwahati.

Keeping this in mind, after developing Gomtinagar into a terminal station,approval was given for the operation of the Gomtinagar- Kamakhya weekly express train and today this express train was started, he said. Railway Minister Vaishnav said the development of stations is being done keeping in mind the needs of the next 50 years which benefits all sections of the society.

''With the joint efforts of Railway and Postal Department, the goods of farmers and small entrepreneurs are being sent to every nook and corner of the country. At present, the work of multifaceted development is going on in Uttar Pradesh,'' he said, adding that presently, rail projects worth Rs 97,000 crore are under construction in Uttar Pradesh.

North Central Railway CPRO Sharma said that after completion of gauge conversion and electrification of Mandhana-Bahmavart section, Kanpur Central-Bahmavart MEMU train was started on Thursday.

This MEMU train will stop at all stations on the route. The operation of these MEMU trains will prove to be convenient for the devotees coming for darshan of Brahma ji located in Brahmavart and the passengers going to the industrial city of Kanpur, Sharma said.

Sharma said 15078 Gomtinagar-Kamakhya Express will leave Gomtinagar regularly from 10th January 2022 at 10:00 hrs on every Monday and will reach Kamakhya at 15:30 hrs on the next day. In the return journey, 15077 Kamakhya – Gomtinagar Express will leave every Tuesday at 18:30 hrs from 11 January 2022 to reach Gomtinagar at 01.40 hrs on the third day.

Sharma said that for the convenience of the people of Mailani-Dudhwa region located in the foothills of Himalayas and tourists visiting Dudhwa National Park, Mailani-Bichhiya passenger train with tourist coach was started on meter gauge section.

The 05320 Mailani-Bichhiya special train and 05319 Bichiya-Mailani special will run thrice a week from January 8. The 05320 Mailani – Bichiya Special train will depart from Mailani at 07:00 hrs on every Saturday, Sunday and Monday from January 8 and will reach Bichiya at 11:30 hrs. The 05319 Bichiya – Mailani special train will leave Bichiya at 13:45 hrs on every Saturday, Sunday & Monday and will reach Mailani at 17:55 hrs from January 8. This passenger train will stop at all the stations on its route.

