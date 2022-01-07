Left Menu

Govt selects TCS to drive next phase of Passport Seva Program

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 13:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Tata Consultancy Services on Friday said it has been selected by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for the second phase of the Passport Seva Program.

In the next phase of the programme, TCS will refresh existing facilities and systems, and develop innovative solutions to enable the issuance of e-passports and further enhance the citizen experience, using technologies, such as biometrics, artificial intelligence, advanced data analytics, chatbots, auto-response, natural language processing, and the cloud, a statement said.

Launched in 2008, the Passport Seva Program saw TCS transforming the delivery of passport-related services, digitising the processes, and setting global benchmarks in timeliness, transparency, and reliability. ''The world-class experience delivered at the TCS-run Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) across the country made the service immensely popular and a source of national pride. Accessibility was further enhanced by extending the service through designated post offices and Indian missions and posts across the world,'' the statement said.

TCS Business Unit Head (Public Sector) Tej Bhatla said TCS has been playing a vital role in building a Digital India, driving transformation programmes of national importance. ''Our partnership with MEA over the last decade has become a benchmark in a public-private partnership for citizen services. We are pleased to be selected for the next phase of the Passport Seva Program and look forward to driving further innovations and improving citizen experiences, using our contextual knowledge and digital technologies," Bhatla added.

