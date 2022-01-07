EKI Energy forms new firm GHG Mitigation Tech for backward integration of carbon credits

EKI Energy Services has incorporated a new venture GHG Mitigation Technologies for the backward integration of carbon credit supply through its green cooking initiative. EKI Energy Services Ltd (EKIESL), a leading developer and supplier of carbon credits (environmental commodity) in the World, announced the incorporation of a new associate GHG Mitigation Technologies Pvt Ltd, a company statement said. According to the statement, the new company will oversee end-to-end management of the carbon offset supply chain in a phased manner.

GHG Mitigation Technologies will manage the backward integration of the carbon credit supply chain through EKIESL's community development project - the Green Cooking initiative that replaces traditional inefficient mud stoves with improved cookstoves across rural households globally.

In the first phase, it will manage the manufacturing and distribution of improved cookstoves. Over the subsequent phases, the associate will oversee and manage the generation and supply of carbon credits to companies across the world in close consultation with EKIESL.

This will enable EKIESL to achieve newer heights as a carbon markets leader, which offers a diversified and comprehensive bouquet of end-to-end solutions for climate action and carbon offset.

"As a brand, we are consistently innovating to develop sustainable solutions to mitigate carbon emissions on the planet. The new company is a strategic step in this direction that will enable us to holistically manage the backward integration of carbon credits.

"We plan to first generate credits through the cookstoves and then supply it to companies globally to achieve their climate ambitions. With the strategic management of the carbon credit supply chain, we will now be able to further enhance our leadership position in the global carbon markets," Manish Dabkara, CMD and CEO, EKI Energy Services, said.

The new group company will be co-owned by EKIESL with a 49.5 per cent stake and remaining held by corporate/individual investors. It will be registered with Indore (MP ROC) and will have its manufacturing unit in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Introduced in 2018, EKIESL's Green Cooking initiative is a sustainable community development programme that provides efficient cookstoves free of cost to economically weaker families in remote locations across the globe. Efficient cookstoves are not only environmentally safer given their reduced emission of greenhouse gases, but they also offer numerous social and economic benefits that align with multiple UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

EKIESL has given out over 80,000 cookstoves as of the date and plans to scale the initiative to 2.5 million cookstoves in the next six months, which can help offset millions of metric tonnes of carbon footprint.

Since its inception in 2008, EKIESL has been working towards building a sustainable planet and offers a comprehensive bouquet of end-to-end solutions for climate actions, enabling companies to achieve their climate goals.

The company recently joined hands with Shell Overseas Investments BV (a unit of Royal Dutch Shell plc) to launch a joint venture to work on reducing carbon emissions in India through Nature-based solutions.