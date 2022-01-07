Left Menu

7-day home quarantine mandatory for all international arrivals in India, Covid test on 8th: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 16:25 IST
7-day home quarantine mandatory for all international arrivals in India, Covid test on 8th: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

India made seven-day home quarantine mandatory for all international arrivals and an RT-PCR test on the eighth day, as it issued revised guidelines for international passengers.

The guidelines released on Friday come into force from January 11 and will remain effective till further government orders.

The new order comes in the wake of coronavirus cases rising across the globe since the detection of the Omicron variant. Previously, travellers coming from countries specified as "at risk" had to submit sample for COVID testing post-arrival and were required to wait for their results at the airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight.

If tested negative they were needed to undergo home quarantine for seven days and then get their RT-PCR test done on the eighth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

