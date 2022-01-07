Signs of revival in hiring activity observed in multiple sectors beyond IT in Dec: Report

The month of December 2021 witnessed signs of revival in hiring activity in multiple sectors beyond IT, such as retail, hospitality and education, according to the latest Naukri JobSpeak report.

The Naukri JobSpeak Index reading of 1,915 in December suggests that last month's hiring activity was flat when compared with December 2020.

The festive year-end also marked an upswing in hiring activity over last year across all major metros.

''While IT has continued to drive growth in hiring, it is heartening to see a comeback from sectors of hospitality & travel, retail, and real Estate,'' said Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly Index that calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on Naukri.com website month on month. The objective of Naukri JobSpeak is to measure the hiring activity in various industries, cities, and experience levels.

Sectors like travel and hospitality (22 per cent), retail (20 per cent) and education (12 per cent) have been showing good growth owing to the festive quarter and a rebound.

''We see a lot of talent shifting back to their cities of work with most companies drafting their return to work policies. As companies continue to press the pedal on their digital transformation journeys, the demand for certain functional areas and sectors will keep growing,'' Goyal said.

The report further noted that hiring in metro-cities continues on the growth trajectory. Top metro cities saw growth in hiring when compared with December last year.

Hyderabad is leading at 12 per cent year-on-year growth followed by Bengaluru (11 per cent), Mumbai (8 per cent), Pune (4 per cent), and Chennai (6 per cent). Delhi was flat and Kolkata de-grew by 3 per cent.

Amongst the emerging cities, Ahmedabad at 21 per cent recorded the highest growth, which was powered by the sectors of IT, pharma and banking.

Barring Ahmedabad, other tier-II cities such as Kochi, Coimbatore, Jaipur and Chandigarh have shown a dip in hiring activity in December 2021.

Hiring for young professionals was steady in December 2021, as demand for freshers and professionals with 4-7 years of experience remained flat. Demand was slightly affected for professionals in the 8-12 yrs (-) 4 per cent and 13-16 yrs (-) 9 per cent experience segments, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)