BSE SME m-cap crosses Rs 50,000-cr mark for first time

The market capitalisation m-cap of companies listed on the BSEs small and medium enterprise SME platform topped the Rs 50,000-crore mark for the first time on Friday.At present, 359 companies are listed on the BSE SME platform.Of these, 127 have been migrated to the main board.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 19:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of companies listed on the BSE's small and medium enterprise (SME) platform topped the Rs 50,000-crore mark for the first time on Friday.

At present, 359 companies are listed on the BSE SME platform.

Of these, 127 have been migrated to the main board. At the end of today's trading session, the collective market valuation of these firms stood at Rs 50,538 crore.

''It is truly a memorable moment in our history and one we are very proud of. Small and medium enterprises are the backbone of Indian economy, and the rapid growth in scale we are observing currently is a bright indication of progress of our great nation,'' Ajay Thakur, Head- BSE SME and startups, said.

The exchange launched its SME platform in March 2012, and over these 10 years, the platform has helped SME companies to raise nearly Rs 3,800 crore of equity funds.

''We are confident of many more SME companies to list and raise funds from BSE SME platform going forward,'' Thakur added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

