Left Menu

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella joins Groww as investor, adviser

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 21:23 IST
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella joins Groww as investor, adviser
''Groww gets one of the world's best CEOs as an investor and advisor. Thrilled to have @satyanadella join us in our mission to make financial services accessible in India,'' Groww's co-founder and CEO Lalit Keshre tweeted. Image Credit: Twitter (@RichRogersX)
  • Country:
  • India

Tiger Global-backed Groww on Saturday said Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella has joined the company as an investor and advisor.

''Groww gets one of the world's best CEOs as an investor and advisor. Thrilled to have @satyanadella join us in our mission to make financial services accessible in India,'' Groww's co-founder and CEO Lalit Keshre tweeted.

However, he didn't disclose the financial details of the investment.

Groww had raised USD 251 million (around Rs 1,885 crore) in October last year in a funding round led by Iconiq Growth, which valued the mutual fund and stock investment platform at USD 1 billion.

The funding round also saw participation from investors like Alkeon, Lone Pine Capital and Steadfast.

Groww's existing investors Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, YC Continuity, Tiger Global and Propel Venture also participated.

In April 2021, the digital firm had raised USD 83 million (around Rs 615 crore) in a funding round led by Tiger Global.

Groww enables users to invest in stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, IPOs, Gold etc. Started in 2017, it claims to have more than 15 million registered users.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
DERC gets SKOCH silver award in 'Power & Energy' category

DERC gets SKOCH silver award in 'Power & Energy' category

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022