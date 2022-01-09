Left Menu

Alliance Air issues tender to refurbish its aircraft fleet

Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, has issued a tender to refurbish its entire fleet of 18 ATR-72 aircraft.

Air India, after its successful sale to the Tata Group in October last year, is expected to be handed over to the conglomerate in the first half of this year. However, Alliance Air will remain with the Centre as it was not up for sale.

As per Alliance Air's tender, which has been accessed by PTI, the winning bidder will have to refurbish cargo net, seat cushion repair, seat cover back and bottom, arm handle, floor board, seat belts along with the buckle, tray table and its latch.

Various other elements such as engine cover, propeller strap, arm cap rest, interior cabin fabric, pitot cover, and small and large curtains will have to be refurbished by the vendor, the tender stated.

Alliance Air operates a fleet of 18 ATR-72 aircraft to approximately 50-odd cities in India. Each of these planes have around 70-72 seats.

The tender mentioned, ''Full aircraft carpet replacement will be required out once a year on each aircraft.'' Central carpet replacement will be required to be carried out every three months or on the conditional requirement on each aircraft, the tender, which was issued last week, stated.

''The service provider is required to carry out the carpet cutting as per approved drawing, edge binding (beading) laying and fixing of carpet in aircraft as is required by the engineering department,'' it noted.

Interested bidders will have to first submit their technical bids. Upon clearance, they can submit the final financial bids.

